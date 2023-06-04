The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 55 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .275 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (40 of 55), with multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Kelenic has an RBI in 22 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 26 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (46.2%)

