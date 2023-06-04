Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .156 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- In 12 of 36 games this year (33.3%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.
- In five games this season (13.9%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi (7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
