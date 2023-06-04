On Sunday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .156 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 12 of 36 games this year (33.3%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 36 games this year.
  • In five games this season (13.9%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 16
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi (7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
