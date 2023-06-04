Marcus Semien brings a 22-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (37-20) game against the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing batters.

Miller enters the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller has five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (7-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .996 in 11 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

