Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going -for- in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)
- Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Ford got a hit in 36.7% of his 49 games last year, with multiple hits in 16.3% of those contests.
- He homered in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford drove in a run in eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In eight of 49 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|32
|.213
|AVG
|.202
|.315
|OBP
|.295
|.426
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/7
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|32
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (34.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (15.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (6.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
