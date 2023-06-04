Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on June 4 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rangers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .236 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), with more than one hit 14 times (24.1%).
  • He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 58), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (29.3%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
32 GP 26
19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (46.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.42), seventh in WHIP (.996), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
