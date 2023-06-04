On Sunday, Ty France (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

France has recorded a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (45.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 26 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings