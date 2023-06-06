Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A berth in the semifinals is on the line on Tuesday, June 6, when Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
Check out the Svitolina-Sabalenka matchup on Tennis Channel.
Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, June 6
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Svitolina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Svitolina defeated No. 9-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6.
- In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Svitolina made the final and then beat No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-3 on May 27.
- Sabalenka will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 30-ranked Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, Sabalenka played Sofia Kenin in the round of 64 and was taken down 6-7, 2-6.
- Svitolina and Sabalenka have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Svitolina had the leg up in their last match on September 25, 2020, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
- Svitolina and Sabalenka have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each won three of six sets.
- In 53 total games, Svitolina has the upper hand, earning the win in 27 of them, while Sabalenka has taken 26.
Svitolina vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+360
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+275
|21.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|26.7%
|39.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.5
