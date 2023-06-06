How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The San Diego Padres and Rougned Odor will take on the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at PETCO Park.
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.
- The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Seattle has scored 258 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.214 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (3-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Gilbert has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
