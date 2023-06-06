The San Diego Padres (28-32) and the Seattle Mariners (29-30) will square off on Tuesday, June 6 at PETCO Park, with Joe Musgrove getting the ball for the Padres and Logan Gilbert taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.71 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (3-3, 4.08 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 37 times and won 19, or 51.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Padres have a 17-15 record (winning 53.1% of their games).

San Diego has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have a 4-2 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mariners have won in six, or 33.3%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Mike Ford 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th Win AL West +1800 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.