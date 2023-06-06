The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 36.7% of his games last season (18 of 49), Ford got a base hit, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games last year (three of 49), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In eight of 49 games last year (16.3%), Ford drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In eight of 49 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 32 .213 AVG .202 .315 OBP .295 .426 SLG .250 4 XBH 4 3 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/7 K/BB 26/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 32 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)