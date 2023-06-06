Storm vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 6
At Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Seattle Storm (0-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-4.5)
|165
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-3.5)
|164.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-3.5)
|164.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Sparks (-2.5)
|166.5
|-145
|+115
Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks put together a 12-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Storm compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- Sparks games hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.
- A total of 17 of the Storm's games last year went over the point total.
