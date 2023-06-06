One game after scoring 37 points in a 92-85 loss to the Sparks, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-4) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no set line.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 89 Sparks 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-13.7)

Seattle (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.4

Storm vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Seattle was 17-13-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, 17 of Seattle's 30 games went over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm were fifth in the WNBA in points scored (82.5 per game) and third-best in points allowed (78.4) last year.

Last season, Seattle was ninth in the league in rebounds (33.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5).

Last season, the Storm were third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Last year, the Storm were third-best in the league in 3-point makes (9.3 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Last year, the Storm were second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (32%).

Seattle took 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 62.8% of its shots, with 69.6% of its makes coming from there.

