How to Watch the Storm vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
One game after scoring 37 points in a 92-85 loss to the Sparks, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-4) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks
- Seattle put up an average of 82.5 points last year, only 4.1 fewer points than the 86.6 that Los Angeles allowed to opponents.
- The Storm went 9-1 last season when they scored more than 86.6 points.
- Seattle's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than Los Angeles gave up to its opponents (46.7%).
- The Storm went 10-2 when they shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
- Seattle hit 36.1% of its shots from three-point range, which was just 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 37.7% Los Angeles' opponents averaged last season.
- The Storm went 12-4 in games when the team made more than 37.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Los Angeles and Seattle rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 30.4 and 33.6 boards per game last season, respectively.
