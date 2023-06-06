One game after scoring 37 points in a 92-85 loss to the Sparks, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (0-4) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sparks or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks