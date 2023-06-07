A.J. Pollock -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

PETCO Park

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .161 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has picked up a hit in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in three games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (20.6%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (26.5%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .095 AVG .217 .152 OBP .269 .286 SLG .522 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

