On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .244 with 31 walks and 31 runs scored.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with at least two hits 12 times (21.1%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (10.5%).

In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 27 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings