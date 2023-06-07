Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .071 with a double, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has three doubles and 11 walks while batting .157.
- In 34.2% of his 38 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 38 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (5.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
