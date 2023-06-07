Mariners vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (28-33) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (30-30) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Michael Wacha (5-2) for the Padres and George Kirby (5-4) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).
- The Mariners have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (36.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (262 total, 4.4 per game).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|George Kirby vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 2
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Luis Castillo vs Jon Gray
|June 3
|@ Rangers
|L 16-6
|Bryan Woo vs Andrew Heaney
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|L 12-3
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|-
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Edward Cabrera
