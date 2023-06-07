Wednesday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (28-33) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (30-30) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Padres, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (5-2) for the Padres and George Kirby (5-4) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (36.8%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (262 total, 4.4 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule