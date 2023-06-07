Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Wednesday at PETCO Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Mariners' record against the spread is 1-7-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those matchups).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 60 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 13-15 9-11 21-18 21-21 9-8

