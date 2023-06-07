How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres take the field on Wednesday at PETCO Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.
- Seattle is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 262 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.206 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kirby (5-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.
- He has nine quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Kirby has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jon Gray
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
