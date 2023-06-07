The Seattle Mariners (30-30) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the San Diego Padres (28-33) on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres will look to Michael Wacha (5-2) against the Mariners and George Kirby (5-4).

Mariners vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SDPA
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  Location: San Diego, California
  • Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (5-2, 3.48 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.04 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

  • The Mariners will send Kirby (5-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 3.04 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
  • Kirby is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the year.
  • Kirby has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this season heading into this matchup.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

  • Wacha (5-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145 in 11 games this season.
  • He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.
  • In 11 starts, Wacha has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
  • The 31-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 27th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

