The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Ford At The Plate (2022)

  • Ford hit .206 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 36.7% of his games last year (18 of 49), Ford got a base hit, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in three of 49 games in 2022 (6.1%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight of 49 games last season (16.3%), Ford picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in eight of 49 games a year ago (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 32
.213 AVG .202
.315 OBP .295
.426 SLG .250
4 XBH 4
3 HR 0
5 RBI 5
14/7 K/BB 26/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 32
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (6.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Wacha (5-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
