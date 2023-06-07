Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .246.
- Hernandez is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (46.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.48), 30th in WHIP (1.145), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
