On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .246.

Hernandez is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Hernandez has had a hit in 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (26.7%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .235 AVG .190 .284 OBP .227 .407 SLG .381 6 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 31/4 K/BB 23/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 28 19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (46.4%)

