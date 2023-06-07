Ty France -- batting .302 with five doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.416) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 67.8% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 28 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

