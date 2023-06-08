Golfers will travel to Toronto, Canada for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at the 7,264-yard, par-72 Oakdale Golf & Country Club, with $9M in prize money on the line. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at the event. Watch the opening round on Thursday, June 8 to see who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Par 72/7,264 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

RBC Canadian Open Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Rory McIlroy 3rd Matthew Fitzpatrick 8th Sam Burns 14th Tyrrell Hatton 16th Cameron Young 17th

RBC Canadian Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:55 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood 7:44 AM ET Hole 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:48 PM ET Hole 1 Matt Kuchar, Matt Kuchar, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns 12:59 PM ET Hole 1 Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson 7:33 AM ET Hole 10 Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson 1:10 PM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry, Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker 1:32 PM ET Hole 1 Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Kevin Tway 7:33 AM ET Hole 1 Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise, Erik Van Rooyen 7:22 AM ET Hole 1 Brandon Wu, Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd 1:21 PM ET Hole 10 James Hahn, Doug Ghim, Seonghyeon Kim, Seonghyeon Kim

