J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 9 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .240 with 31 walks and 31 runs scored.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).

He has homered in three games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).

In 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1

