The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .153 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 13 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 39 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

