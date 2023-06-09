The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -125 +105 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have gone 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of its 61 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 13-16 9-12 21-18 21-22 9-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.