Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels head into the first of a three-game series against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has the 10th-best ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.223 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (4-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.