Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) face off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (30-31) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, June 9. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Mariners' game versus the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 20-16 (55.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Angels won all of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 7-8 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kolten Wong 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Mike Ford 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +1800 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.