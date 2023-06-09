Ty France is among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (beginning at 9:38 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 64 hits with 19 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .272/.341/.417 so far this season.

France hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 60 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .246/.303/.439 so far this season.

Rodriguez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (5-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Ohtani has made 11 starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 24th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 12th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 2 6.0 9 5 5 6 1 vs. Marlins May. 27 6.0 6 2 1 10 3 vs. Twins May. 21 6.0 2 1 1 9 3 at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 60 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashed .262/.361/.493 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

