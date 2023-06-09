The Washington Mystics (3-3) head into a road matchup with Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (1-4) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Ariel Atkins with 14 points and two steals, fell short in an 80-78 defeat to Minnesota in their most recent outing. Natasha Cloud added 14 points, nine assists and two steals. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 25 points and eight rebounds, Seattle ended up winning against Los Angeles 66-63 in their last game.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-650 to win)

Mystics (-650 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+475 to win)

Storm (+475 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-11.5)

Mystics (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (76.8 per game) and worst in points conceded (88.2).

With 35 rebounds per game and 36.2 rebounds conceded, Seattle is eighth and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Storm are worst in the league in assists (14 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Seattle is best in the league in committing them (12.4 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (13.6 per game).

The Storm are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

In 2023 Seattle is ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (40.8%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Storm scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (79.8) than away (85.2).

At home, Seattle conceded 73.1 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (83.7).

The Storm sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (9.7) last season. They also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than on the road (38.2%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Storm have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Seattle is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 17.4%.

