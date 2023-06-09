Storm vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-12.5)
|157
|-850
|+600
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-12.5)
|156.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-11.5)
|156.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Mystics (-10.5)
|158.5
|-500
|+350
Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.
- The Storm are 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- Seattle has covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- The Mysticsand their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.
