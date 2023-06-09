The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-12.5) 157 -850 +600
BetMGM Mystics (-12.5) 156.5 -700 +500
PointsBet Mystics (-11.5) 156.5 -750 +450
Tipico Mystics (-10.5) 158.5 -500 +350

Storm vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Storm are 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • Seattle has covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • The Mysticsand their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.

