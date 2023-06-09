A game after putting up 25 points in a 66-63 victory over the Sparks, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (1-4) at home against the Washington Mystics (3-3) on Friday, June 9, 2023. It will start at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Storm vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Storm vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 81 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8)

Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 160

Storm vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Seattle's games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm have been playing poorly both offensively and defensively this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in points per game (76.8) and worst in points allowed per game (88.2).

With 35 boards per game, Seattle is eighth in the WNBA. It cedes 36.2 rebounds per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Storm are top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Storm are making 7.6 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 34.5% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Storm rank worst in the WNBA with a 40.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are giving up 8 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Of the shots attempted by Seattle in 2023, 69.1% of them have been two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 30.9% have been threes (27.9%).

