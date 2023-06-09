How to Watch the Storm vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (1-4) take on the Washington Mystics (3-3) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
Storm vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ION
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Storm vs. Mystics
- Seattle's 76.8 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 75.8 Washington allows.
- Seattle is shooting 38.2% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 39.9% Washington's opponents have shot this season.
- The Storm have put together a 0-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 39.9% from the field.
- Seattle shoots 34.5% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.8 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (29.7%).
- The Storm are 0-3 in games when the team hits more than 29.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Washington and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.5 fewer rebounds per game.
