Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .350 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on June 9 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .243 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (31.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, one per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.