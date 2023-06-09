Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- France is batting .381 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 41 of 60 games this year (68.3%) France has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (46.7%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, one per game).
- Ohtani (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.30), 12th in WHIP (1.014), and third in K/9 (12.2).
