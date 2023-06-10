A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .160 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

In 31.4% of his games this season (11 of 35), Pollock has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pollock has an RBI in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25.7% of his games this year (nine of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .120 AVG .205 .211 OBP .250 .280 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

