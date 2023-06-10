A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .160 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 31.4% of his games this season (11 of 35), Pollock has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pollock has an RBI in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25.7% of his games this year (nine of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.120
|AVG
|.205
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.280
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
