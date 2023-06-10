On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .342.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has homered (5.1%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has had an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .280 AVG .192 .379 OBP .306 .380 SLG .288 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 12 26/16 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings