Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (58) this season while batting .270 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Kelenic has had a hit in 42 of 59 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this year (39.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.3% of his games this year (22 of 59), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .248 AVG .291 .304 OBP .361 .448 SLG .555 12 XBH 15 4 HR 7 14 RBI 15 38/8 K/BB 39/12 4 SB 4

