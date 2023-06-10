Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, June 10 at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (58) this season while batting .270 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 42 of 59 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 23 games this year (39.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (22 of 59), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.248
|AVG
|.291
|.304
|OBP
|.361
|.448
|SLG
|.555
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|38/8
|K/BB
|39/12
|4
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
