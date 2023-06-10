Saturday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (35-30) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (30-32) at 10:07 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Angels will call on Patrick Sandoval (3-5) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (0-1).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners are 1-6-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won two of eight games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (269 total), Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

