How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 10:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 269 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 3, when he threw two innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Texas Rangers.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 16-6
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Andrew Heaney
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|-
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
