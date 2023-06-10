Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (35-30) will face off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (30-32) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is scheduled for 10:07 PM ET.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 21, or 56.8%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 16-10 (61.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Mariners have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.