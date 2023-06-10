Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Ty France and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Seattle Mariners matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, starting at 10:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

France has 19 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .275/.342/.417 so far this season.

France hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .243/.305/.433 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels' Patrick Sandoval (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 11 starts, Sandoval has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 3 3.1 8 6 6 4 3 vs. Marlins May. 28 6.0 8 2 2 2 2 vs. Twins May. 20 4.2 5 3 3 3 4 at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1 vs. Astros May. 8 6.1 7 4 4 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryan Woo's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 69 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .282/.356/.563 slash line on the year.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits).

He's slashed .258/.356/.485 on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.