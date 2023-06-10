The Los Angeles Angels (35-30) aim to add to their five-game winning streak when they face the Seattle Mariners (30-32) on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Patrick Sandoval (3-5) for the Angels and Bryan Woo (0-1) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (3-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will look to Woo (0-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In one appearances this season, he has a 27.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .538 against him.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels' Sandoval (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Sandoval has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

