Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsJune 10 at 10:07 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .215 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Murphy has had a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .200 AVG .233 .263 OBP .281 .400 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 13/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings