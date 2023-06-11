Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Angels.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 59 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .268 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.248
|AVG
|.287
|.304
|OBP
|.354
|.448
|SLG
|.548
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|15
|38/8
|K/BB
|41/12
|4
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (4-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
