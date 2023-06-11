Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (35-31) against the Seattle Mariners (31-32) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on June 11.
The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (4-3) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (4-2).
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Mariners have not covered in any of their last six games with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 23 of its 41 games, or 56.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 275 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Rangers
|L 12-3
|Bryce Miller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 6
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|June 7
|@ Padres
|L 10-3
|George Kirby vs Michael Wacha
|June 9
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs -
|June 10
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning
|June 12
|Marlins
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 13
|Marlins
|-
|George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera
|June 14
|Marlins
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Lucas Giolito
