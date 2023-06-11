Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (35-31) against the Seattle Mariners (31-32) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on June 11.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (4-3) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (4-2).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last six games with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 23 of its 41 games, or 56.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 275 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).

Mariners Schedule