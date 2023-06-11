A couple of hot hitters, Julio Rodriguez and Shohei Ohtani, will be on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Mariners vs. Angels

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 21st in baseball with 66 total home runs.

Seattle's .377 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 275 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.215).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gilbert has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this game.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Luis Castillo - 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lucas Giolito

