How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
A couple of hot hitters, Julio Rodriguez and Shohei Ohtani, will be on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 21st in baseball with 66 total home runs.
- Seattle's .377 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 275 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.215).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Gilbert has recorded seven quality starts this year.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this game.
- He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/6/2023
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|6/7/2023
|Padres
|L 10-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Wacha
|6/9/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|-
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lucas Giolito
