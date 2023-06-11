The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 63 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .250/.310/.448 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

Ty France has 20 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .275/.343/.418 so far this year.

France takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with five doubles and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 70 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .281/.355/.570 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits).

He has a .253/.350/.477 slash line so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1

