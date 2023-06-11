The Washington Mystics (4-3) will visit Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (1-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, June 11. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington's most recent game ended in a win over Seattle 73-66 on the road. Brittney Sykes (18 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Shakira Austin (15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%) led the Mystics, and Magbegor (24 PTS, 3 BLK, 62.5 FG%) and Jordan Horston (10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 30.8 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) paced the Storm.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-225 to win)

Mystics (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+180 to win)

Storm (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are worst in the league offensively (75 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (85.7 points allowed).

Seattle is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.2) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (37).

The Storm are worst in the league in assists (14.5 per game) in 2023.

With 13 turnovers committed per game and 13.7 turnovers forced, Seattle is fourth and sixth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Storm are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.3). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.3%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Storm averaged 5.4 fewer points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (85.2).

Seattle conceded 73.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.7 on the road.

At home, the Storm sunk 8.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than they averaged away (9.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.1%) than away (38.2%) too.

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

This season, the Storm have been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Seattle's record against the spread is 4-1-0.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Seattle has two wins ATS (2-1).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 35.7% chance to win.

